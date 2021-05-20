French Court Orders Damages For Breast Implant Victims

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- Thousands of women who were given defective breast implants should receive financial compensation, a French appeals court said on Thursday as it upheld a ruling that a German company committed negligence by certifying them as safe. The Paris Court of Appeal ruling, which could yet go to a higher court, was announced by PIPA, an association based in France that represents the women. The scandal emerged in 2010 after doctors noticed abnormally high rupture rates in women with implants produced by a French company, Poly Implant Prothese, or PIP. The case was brought by women who said they had suffered long-term...

