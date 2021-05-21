EU's Top Court OKs Joint Liability For Interest On Unpaid VAT

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Bulgarian electrical plant equipment installer can be held jointly liable for the interest on unpaid value-added tax when it was also jointly liable for the principal amount, the European Court of Justice ruled. In a preliminary opinion published Thursday in response to a referral by a national court to clarify a point of European Union law, the court found that nothing in the relevant EU law prevented states from collecting the interest on the tax that was owing from either liable party, as well as the principal amount, and that doing so does not violate the principle of proportionality. "The principle of...

