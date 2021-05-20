Attys Fight For Slice Of Flight Delay Claims At Top UK Court

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 5:43 PM BST) -- Claims for Ryanair flight delays handled by solicitors on behalf of passengers are litigation services entitling lawyers to claim a cut of any money secured from the airline for their fees, a law firm argued at the U.K. Supreme Court on Thursday. A law firm is appealing against a High Court decision in favor of Ryanair that airlines could settle claims for flight delays directly with passengers and were not obliged to pay the settlement to lawyers who filed the claims. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Bott & Co. Solicitors is fighting lower court rulings that airlines could settle such matters directly with...

