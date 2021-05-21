ENRC Set For SFO, Dechert Trial Over Fraud 'Leaks'

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 12:04 PM BST) -- An explosive trial that will pit Britain's anti-fraud agency against a Kazakh mining company dogged by corruption claims is due to kick off on Monday with high-profile former investigators, lawyers and executives expected to testify about bribery and leaks of information. The High Court will witness an explosive trial that will pit Britain's anti-fraud agency against a Kazakh mining company that has been dogged by corruption claims. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) The eagerly awaited proceedings in the High Court between Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., the Serious Fraud Office, Dechert LLP and a former partner at the firm, Neil Gerrard, will mark the...

