Staffing Biz Workrise Lands $300M Series E Financing

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Energy and infrastructure industry staffing business Workrise said Thursday it closed on a $300 million Series E funding round that included investors such as Baillie Gifford, Andreessen Horowitz and Franklin Templeton. Austin, Texas-based Workrise said it will use the financing to expand into new markets, and it comes after the company announced in February it was rebranding from its previous name, RigUp, to emphasize its expansion both geographically and to industries beyond oil and gas, including wind, solar, commercial construction and defense. "The shift to clean energy and a redoubling of investment in infrastructure are opening up jobs that are desperately...

