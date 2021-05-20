Insurers Can't Use EU Consumer Protection Jurisdiction Rules

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 6:25 PM BST) -- Special rules on jurisdiction protecting consumers fighting insurance companies for payouts do not apply to insurance professionals assigned their claims, the European Union's top court said on Thursday. European Union legislation allowing consumers to sue insurers in their home court don't apply to companies that acquire an individual's claim, the European Court of Justice said. Poland's CNP, a motor claims specialist, had acquired an injured individual's insurance claim against Gefion Insurance A/S, an auto insurer from Denmark, the court noted. "That fact, which it is for the referring court to verify, precludes that undertaking from being regarded as a party in...

