Feds Set Duties On Indian Wind Towers, But Spares Malaysia

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set early phase anti-dumping duties on Indian utility scale wind towers, saying those products were sold at unfair prices in the U.S., but spared Malaysian wind towers from the tariffs requested by domestic producers. The department on Wednesday assigned 54.03% dumping margins on Indian wind towers, including those produced by mandatory respondent, Vestas Wind Technology India Private Ltd.. The duties are a win for the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, which had already notched early 73% anti-dumping duties against Spanish wind towers in April. However, CS Wind Corp., CS Wind Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. and all other Malaysian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS