Rehab Center Settles EEOC Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reached an agreement with a Dallas addiction recovery treatment center to resolve an ex-employee's Title VII pregnancy bias suit claiming she was fired for taking more than 30 days of leave following an emergency cesarean section. In a consent decree authorized by Texas U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater on Wednesday, Greenhouse Outpatient Center and its parent company, American Addiction Centers Inc., agreed to pay $146,613 in damages to the EEOC to distribute to former behavioral health technician Stefanie Armstrong. The deal will also require the companies to instill a new paid parental leave policy and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS