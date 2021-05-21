Florida Tensions Cloud Path For Fed. Bench, US Atty Hopefuls

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Floridians who have applied for two federal judgeships and three open U.S. attorney positions face a murky path forward as state Democrats and Republicans have launched rival advisory commissions to vet candidates. The state's Democratic U.S. representatives plan to interview judicial applicants starting Tuesday after one of the state's Republican senators launched a separate advisory commission and began vetting candidates. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and other Florida Democrats sponsor a Judicial Nominating Conference that includes a few Republicans recommended by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., along with retired judges, civil rights advocates, plaintiffs' attorneys and members of the left-leaning American Constitution Society. The panel is...

