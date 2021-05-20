Fed. Circ. Affirms Apple Win In Phone Camera IP Fight

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday said it won't remand Apple Inc.'s successful invalidation of a mobile phone camera patent to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, rejecting the patent owner's arguments that were based on the appellate court's Arthrex decision. A three-judge panel refused to remand back to the PTAB a decision that found that claims in the Corephotonics Ltd. patent were invalid, despite Corephotonics' arguments related to the October 2019 Arthrex holding that the way PTAB judges are appointed is unconstitutional. Corephotonics had argued that the appeals court hasn't yet considered its particular argument: that the Arthrex remedy wasn't binding...

