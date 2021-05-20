FINRA Chair Suggests Tying Exec Pay To Diversity Efforts

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Financial services firms could make a "world of difference" if they tied executive compensation to diversity goals, and more metrics are needed to keep tabs on the industry's progress, the chair of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and former co-chief executive of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates said Thursday. During a virtual fireside chat at FINRA's annual conference, Eileen Murray said the industry has come a long way, but there's still work to be done to diversify firms, particularly at the top, and that more "reporting and standardization" is needed. Fostering more diversity "requires training and development of managers," said Murray....

