Fla. High Court Says Non-Fla. Atty Can Work Remotely In Fla.

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Thursday that a New Jersey intellectual property attorney working remotely in Florida for a New Jersey law firm is not engaging in the unlicensed practice of law in Florida. The high court approved an advisory opinion proposed by the Florida Bar's Standing Committee on the Unlicensed Practice of Law, which had determined that Thomas Restaino of Tong Rea Bentley & Kim LLC was not violating any rules by doing his work remotely from his home in Florida. Restaino, who is licensed to practice in New Jersey, New York and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,...

