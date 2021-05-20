Fla. Judge Scolded For Trying To Sway Judicial Candidate

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a trial court judge who attempted to steer a judicial candidate away from running against a certain incumbent judge should receive a public reprimand for the inappropriate conduct. The high court unanimously approved a stipulation that Administrative Judge Richard Howard of the Fifth Judicial Circuit entered into with the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission, a 15-member body tasked with policing the state's judiciary, with the judge admitting the alleged conduct and that it was improper, according to the opinion. The Florida Supreme Court, however, rejected the JQC's finding that Judge Howard's actions violated a prohibition...

