Bankruptcy Still A Headache For State-Legal Pot, NJ Attys Say

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- In the absence of federal bankruptcy protection, cannabis companies planning to operate within the emerging New Jersey adult-use regime will have to get creative and proactive about shielding their assets, attorneys said at a New Jersey State Bar Association panel Thursday. Panelist Joseph M. Shapiro of Middlebrooks Shapiro PC acknowledged that the cannabis industry and its participants are typically disallowed from using bankruptcy, and that the U.S. Trustee Office had marching orders from the U.S. Department of Justice to seek dismissal of all cannabis-related filings. However, he said that some courts, particularly in the western U.S., where cannabis has been state-legal for...

