Robinhood To Give Retail Investors Access To IPO Bets

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Embattled stock-trading platform Robinhood Financial LLC on Thursday launched a new product that allows users to buy shares of companies at the initial public offering price, before shares begin trading on a public exchange. Dubbed "IPO Access," the product aims to help retail investors buy shares earlier in the go-public process. Many companies — especially in the red-hot IPO market this year — experience a jump in share price shortly after listing on an exchange, so the offering could allow individual retail investors to buy shares at a lower price. The launch comes as Robinhood is under fire for what some have...

