Dove 'Stain Defense' Lets Them See You Sweat, Suit Says

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A consumer claims that Unilever, the makers of Dove products, breached the warranty on a line of deodorant antiperspirants by marketing it as preventing white marks and yellow stains when the product actually causes those problems, according to a proposed class action removed to Missouri federal court Thursday. The suit was originally filed in Missouri state court in January and is at least the second targeting Conopco Inc., which does business as Unilever, in recent years after it was hit with a similar suit in 2019 over a line of women's antiperspirant alleging the same problem. The new suit claims that...

