Fla. Appeals Denied Challenge Of Biden Immigration Policies

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida said Wednesday that it is appealing to the Eleventh Circuit a federal judge's recent rejection of its bid to block several of the Biden administration's new immigration enforcement policies, which the Sunshine State argues are too lenient. Florida's one-page notice proclaims its intent to challenge a Tuesday decision from U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell that denied the state's request for a preliminary injunction as to two memos from President Joe Biden. The memos — one issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shortly after Biden's inauguration and one issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...

