Cooley Adds Ex-Nelson Mullins IP, Life Sciences Pro In Boston

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has added an intellectual property attorney from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as a partner in its Boston office, the firm announced Thursday. Amy Baker Mandragouras joins Cooley's patent counseling and prosecution practice group, where she will focus on counseling life sciences companies on developing and implementing their IP strategies and building patent portfolios that can foment commercializing biopharmaceuticals, according to the firm's announcement. Mandragouras regularly works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations, startups and individuals on assessing the relative strengths and weaknesses of their patent portfolios and on matters such as securities offerings, financing transactions, licensing, acquisitions and...

