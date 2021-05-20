Boston Police Commish Can't Yet Sue Over Job, Judge Hints

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge suggested during a hearing Thursday that she had no power to prevent the city of Boston from firing its police commissioner over decades-old domestic violence allegations, saying the time for the courts to get involved is after someone is wrongfully terminated. Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White argued that acting Mayor Kim Janey cannot fire him because there is no evidence he did anything wrong during the two days he held his post before being put on leave when reports of the assault allegations became public. White said former Mayor Marty Walsh, now Joe Biden's secretary of the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS