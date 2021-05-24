Ex-SEC Whistleblower Chief Joins Arnold & Porter

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 12:02 AM EDT) -- The ex-chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower office, Jane Norberg, has joined Arnold & Porter as a partner in its securities enforcement and litigation practice as of Monday, she confirmed in an interview with Law360. Norberg, who left the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower last month, said she will advise clients on all facets of whistleblower matters, defending against specific whistleblower allegations and "proactively" mitigating potential risks by helping companies improve the way they respond to and review employee complaints. "I'm thrilled to be bringing my insights and background to help companies navigate all the complexities related to whistleblowers," Norberg said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS