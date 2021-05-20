Industry Tells 9th Circ. No Cancer Warning For Glyphosate

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Business groups and major farming interests backed an order blocking enforcement of California's rule requiring cancer labels on the herbicide glyphosate, which is found in the popular weedkiller Roundup, telling the Ninth Circuit the rule violates the First Amendment. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, California Farm Bureau Federation and others told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that it should uphold a lower court decision that blocked the enforcement of Proposition 65 warnings for glyphosate. The groups argue there isn't enough evidence to show that the chemical causes cancer and that the state's warning for glyphosate violates the First Amendment by imposing on...

