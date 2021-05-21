Union Law Doesn't Block Soccer Phenom's Age-Limit Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Soccer League's ongoing collective bargaining negotiations with its players don't bar a 15-year-old soccer prodigy from seeking an injunction forcing the league to let under-18s play in the 2021 season, an Oregon federal judge held Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut ruled ahead of a hearing that the federal Norris LaGuardia Act, enacted by Congress in 1932 to stop courts from "using their powers to weaken unions and cripple striking workers," doesn't apply to Olivia Moultrie's antitrust lawsuit seeking court permission to sign with a NWSL team as a minor. Judge Immergut's ruling blocked the league from invoking...

