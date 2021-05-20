Rimon Taps Goldberg Segalla Atty For Cannabis Practice

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC said Thursday that it's grown its partnership with the addition of an attorney specializing in cannabis and litigation. David Y. Choi, who most recently chaired the cannabis and hemp law practice at Goldberg Segalla, is the latest addition to Rimon's West Coast presence and will be based out of its Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, the firm announced. In a statement, Rimon's chief executive, Michael Moradzadeh, wrote that "David's leadership of a Cannabis practice, along with his litigation background, make him a great addition to our team." Moradzadeh noted that Choi arrives as the firm is growing its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS