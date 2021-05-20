Gay Exec Can't Rejoin Bias Suit Against People's United Bank

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge refused to let a gay former bank executive try to rejoin a discrimination lawsuit he and five other workers lodged against People's United Bank, finding Thursday that his claims were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs shot down a bid from former senior-level banking executive Jason DeMello to try to plug his Title VII sexual orientation discrimination allegations back into the year-old race, sex, age and religious bias battle after she had kicked him out of the lawsuit in April. The judge concluded last month that DeMello, who claimed that he faced homophobic slurs...

