Ohio Tax Talk: One Company's Trash Is Another's Exemption

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- One company's garbage could be another company's ... sales tax exemption? On April 22, the Supreme Court of Ohio issued an opinion in NAT Transportation Inc. v. McClain,[1] a case in which the court meaningfully analyzed a waste hauler's eligibility for the highway transportation-for-hire exemption under Ohio Revised Code Section 5739.02(B)(32). Like many other states, Ohio broadly imposes sales and use tax on the transfer of tangible personal property.[2] Accompanying this broad tax, however, is a laundry list of exemptions that taxpayers can utilize — assuming the taxpayer is able to satisfy the often-confusing requirements of the exemption. The transportation-for-hire exemption...

