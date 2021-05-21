​​​​​​FTC Says No Way To $151M Pa. Cement Co. Merger

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is not a fan of Lehigh Cement Co.'s $151 million plan to buy out one of its biggest rivals in the cement-producing business, Keystone Cement Co., and the agency is ready to sue in federal court to stop the deal if it has to. Although the FTC just filed the administrative complaint Thursday, the agency said it's already authorized a federal lawsuit against the merger and scheduled the administrative trial to begin in early November. Commissioners voted unanimously to seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the deal pending the outcome of the FTC's merger...

