Ark. Suit Claims Construction Co. Miscounted Working Hours

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 11:41 AM EDT) -- A highway construction and paving company in Arkansas failed to pay its employees overtime because of a deficiency in the company's payroll system, a former worker alleged in a proposed class and collective action in federal court. Former Forsgren Inc. employee Maurce Petrose and his fellow former and present hourly, nonexempt workers regularly went beyond their 40-hour workweek, but the system did not account for the overtime, Petrose's suit says. According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, Forsgren violated federal and state labor laws because the payroll system it used would either round up or down the times that employees submitted when clocking in or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS