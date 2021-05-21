Chicago, Labor Union Beat Mailroom Worker's Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge threw out a mailroom worker's pay discrimination suit against the city of Chicago and a union, saying the worker's claims that her duties were similar to those of a higher-paid firefighter, assistant city commissioner and a concrete worker didn't pass muster. U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras on Thursday granted motions to dismiss from Chicago and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31. Angela Boyd had claimed the union was also liable because it struck the collective bargaining agreement with the city that established her pay rate. "Is Boyd's position really that the city cannot pay a...

