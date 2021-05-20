FERC Floats $229M Penalty For Market Manipulation

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposed a $229 million penalty Thursday for a trading firm accused of manipulating wholesale power markets, and several commissioners said they favor mandatory cybersecurity standards for pipelines in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. During a monthly open meeting overshadowed by a partisan divide between commissioners over how extensive the agency's climate change reviews should be, the board proposed its biggest penalty in more than seven years against GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners in a market manipulation case. And while a majority of FERC commissioners said they would support mandatory cybersecurity requirements for pipelines, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS