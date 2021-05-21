Broker 'Hacked By Group Linked To US Pipeline Attack'

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 1:56 PM BST) -- A British insurance broker said on Friday that it has been hacked by a group claiming links with the crime organization behind the ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline in the U.S. One Call Insurance said that the hackers responsible for a ransomware attack on its IT systems this month claimed to have been from a Russian crime group, DarkSide. The company has told the Information Commissioner's Office about the breach: the data watchdog said it will "be making enquiries." The Russian crime organization gained notoriety after being linked to the May 7 attack on Colonial Pipeline Co., which provides 45% of the fuel...

