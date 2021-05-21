BP Wins $17.2M Claim Over Undelivered Crude Oil

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 3:38 PM BST) -- A London judge sided with a unit of BP PLC on Friday in a $17.2 million unjust enrichment suit against an Egyptian oil company and its Canadian backer over a contract for crude that was never delivered. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill granted BP Oil International Ltd.'s bid for restitution from Egyptian firm Vega Petroleum Ltd. and Dover Investments Ltd. of Canada in full. BP accused the two companies of violating a contract by failing to deliver the cargo. At the heart of the dispute are 211,387 barrels of Egyptian crude oil that BP says it should have received under a deal...

