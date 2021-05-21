Top UK Court Clarifies 'Midnight Deadline' Limitation Rules

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 5:45 PM BST) -- Legal actions brought a day after a midnight deadline can be included within the six-year limitation rule on contract legal actions, Britain's top court ruled on Friday as it clarified how the length of time that claims can wait to be brought is calculated. The Supreme Court held that proceedings brought by members of a trust with a claim against a subsidiary of Cattles, a subprime lender that has collapsed, were pushed outside the six-year limitation period because the day immediately after the expiry of the deadline for bringing a claim was counted. Five Supreme Court justices dismissed the trustees' appeal....

