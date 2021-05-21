UK Waste Co. Biffa To Buy Part Of Viridor For $178M

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- British waste management company Biffa said Friday it plans to buy the collections business and multiple recycling assets from U.K. recycling company Viridor Waste Management Limited for £126 million ($178.3 million) cash. The deal is expected to close "no earlier" than August, Biffa said in a press announcement, noting the agreement will help the century-old company meet its sustainability goals while bringing in a large new base of industrial and commercial clients. Friday's announcement comes a little more than a year after Pennon Group PLC, a U.K. environmental utility firm, sold Viridor to Planets UK Bidco Ltd. for £4.2 billion. Planets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS