Winemaker Says He Does Not Have Money For $29M Award

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A majority shareholder in a winemaking company told a Florida federal judge that bankruptcy — not "willful disobedience" — is why he cannot pay a $28.7 million award and that he's trying to resolve it through bankruptcy proceedings. EGI-VSR LLC, a minority shareholder in wine company Vina San Rafael, has been trying to get Juan Carlos Celestino Coderch Mitjans to buy back shares in a yearslong award confirmation suit stemming from a soured investment contract. Coderch argued in his Thursday response opposing a request to enforce the judgment that he should not be sanctioned for being unable to pay the award and said an inability...

