MobiTV Gets OK For $23M Sale To TiVo Corp.

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday signed off on video streaming service MobiTV Inc.'s $23 million going-concern sale to TiVo Corp. after being told the deal was unopposed and had brought on a settlement between the company's secured and unsecured creditors. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the sale of MobiTV's assets after counsel for the company said that all objections to the sale had been resolved and that news of the bid had been followed by a deal between the unsecured creditors and lender Ally Bank over the distribution of the proceeds. California-based MobiTV...

