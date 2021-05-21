Ky. Real Estate Agents Indicted For Rigging Farmland Auction

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury has indicted two Kentucky real estate professionals over an alleged conspiracy to rig bids at a 2018 auction for hundreds of acres of farmland and a tract of timber rights. Filed in the Western District of Kentucky on Thursday, the indictment charges Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton with allegedly demanding and accepting a $40,000 payoff from competing auction participants to stop bidding, artificially suppressing the sales price of the farmland. The indictment alleges that they conspired with two farmers who were interested in purchasing the land for farming. Despite being warned by auction staff not to engage...

