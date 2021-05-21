Lessons In Civility From The Alex Oh Sanctions Controversy

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Despite the benefits and importance of civility, incivility plagues the legal profession. Lawyers should be taught the value of civility and costs of incivility as early in their careers as possible — starting in law school. One of the latest tales of incivility involves Alex Oh, a prominent attorney who resigned as Enforcement Division head at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after just six days, apparently in response to her conduct in a case in which her previous firm, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, represents Exxon Mobil Corp. and related entities as defendants. In that case, now before the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS