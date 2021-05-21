White & Case, Ellenoff Grossman Rep $150M Blank-Check IPO

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Graf Acquisition Corp. IV began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Friday after raising $150 million in an initial public offering guided by White & Case LLP and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Graf Acquisition sold 15 million units at $10 apiece, and the underwriters have a 45-day option to buy an additional 2.25 million units, which could raise another $22.5 million, according to the statement. The company said it's open to combining with a business in a wide range of industries, such as those in the technology, infrastructure, health care, or defense and cybersecurity fields. Blank-check companies,...

