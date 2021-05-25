ESG Framework Must Elevate Workplace Equity

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 10:17 AM EDT) -- In an effort to ramp up environmental, social and governance regulation, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler recently said that the agency's corporate disclosure rulemaking efforts aim to address "one of the most critical components of companies, their workforce."[1] Those disclosures could include data on issues such as workforce diversity, part-time versus full-time workers and employee turnover. While social issues like gender and racial equity have often lagged behind environmental and governance factors in prominence, now is the ideal time to put them front and center and commit to increased transparency and accountability to embrace an ESG framework that elevates safe,...

