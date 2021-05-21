Tribunal Tosses Sabre's Challenge Of CMA Merger Review

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A tribunal has rejected Sabre Corp.'s contention that the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority lacked the jurisdiction to review the airline booking giant's abandoned $360 million purchase of Farelogix Inc. The U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal issued a judgment Friday dismissing Sabre's challenge to the CMA's authority over the transaction, which the companies abandoned in May last year after the watchdog moved to block it. Sabre contended that Farelogix does no business in the U.K. so the merger would have had no impact on competition in the country, but enforcers found that Farelogix does supply some services to British Airways and said that's enough to warrant...

