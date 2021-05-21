HIV Drug IP Waiver Success Should Guide COVID Vax Rollout

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- South Africa and India have recently requested a waiver of the intellectual property rights restrictions imposed by the World Trade Organization agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS, in order to supply the COVID-19 vaccine to developing countries. William Bergmann, in his recent Law360 guest article, argues that the biggest huddle to getting adequate vaccines to satisfy the needs of developing countries is not the patent protections provided by the TRIPS agreement but the lack of capacity to manufacture such vaccines by those countries, which he refers to as "limited infrastructure and supply chain bottlenecks." He further disputes the...

