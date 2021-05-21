ITC To Probe Apple Watches In Portable EKG Patent Row

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into Apple after medical device maker AliveCor sought a limited exclusion order last month for certain Apple Watches it said infringe three patents covering its wrist-mounted KardiaBand device for detecting irregular heart rates. In a notice filed Thursday, the ITC announced it would institute the investigation following AliveCor Inc.'s April 20 complaint alleging violations of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The investigation marks the second prong of AliveCor's battle with Apple Inc. over the patents, coming about five months after it lodged a suit against the tech titan in...

