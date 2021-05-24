Akerman Taps Ex-Husch Blackwell Insurance Litigator

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP recently hired an insurance litigation partner formerly with Husch Blackwell in Dallas. Jason Heep will join Akerman after spending more than three years at Husch Blackwell, the firm announced Friday. Before joining Husch Blackwell in 2018, Heep worked at Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, now known as Foley & Lardner LLP, for eight years. Moving from a 100-attorney firm to a 700-attorney firm puts him in "a real sweet spot for insurance coverage work" because it's a deep enough bench without an expensive rate structure, Heep said. "I'm basically jumping on a well oiled machine of my former colleagues and...

