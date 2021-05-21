NLRB Says Acting GC Can't Pull Suit Against Nurses Union

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A split NLRB panel denied acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr's bid to withdraw a pending suit claiming a nurses union violated labor law by not sharing with a worker a purported neutrality pact with hospital management, saying the case is too far along to end now. Ohr can't unilaterally pull a complaint that has reached the board, and it would squander resources already spent to end the prior regime's suit against the National Nurses Organizing Committee — Texas when it's ripe for a ruling, board members Bill Emanuel and John Ring said Thursday. "Here, a full hearing has been completed,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS