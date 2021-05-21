Insurers Set Limits On Risky Sectors Amid Cybercrime Spike

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The mushrooming pace of cyberattacks has led many insurance providers to set coverage limits on sectors like health care and education that are known to be a common target for hacks, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has found. In a report released Thursday, the watchdog agency added that more than half of insurance brokers polled in recent months said their clients saw premiums rise between 10% and 30% in late 2020, as cyberattacks became more common and more severe. "The extent to which cyber insurance will continue to be generally available and affordable remains uncertain," concluded the agency, which Congress ordered to study...

