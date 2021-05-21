Delaware's New Chancellor On The Post-COVID Court

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court is exiting the pandemic emergency in a "great position to tackle the challenges ahead" after a year of litigating remotely, but is also facing a growing and more-complex docket, according to newly minted Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, who assumed leadership of the court this month. Chancellor McCormick joined the court as vice chancellor in November 2018 and took over the top post when Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard retired after seven years on the job. She told Law360 in a recent videoconference interview that the Chancery Court is expected to begin a phased and cautious return to regular in-court proceedings...

