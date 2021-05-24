8th Circ. Revives HVAC Co.'s Bid For Asbestos Suit Coverage

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit revived an air conditioning company's bid to get coverage from Continental Insurance Co. in asbestos litigation, finding that a district court's omission of a single word led to a faulty ruling that needs further consideration. The appeals court found that a Minnesota district court improperly raised Daikin Applied's burden to prove it is owed a defense from Continental, saying the trial judge left out a key descriptor when deciding whether the HVAC company had shown it should be covered in some 100 asbestos lawsuits. In the underlying ruling, U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank ruled that Continental didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS