HHS Advisory Highlights Need For Anti-Kickback Law Update

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- On April 26, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a favorable advisory opinion involving a proposed ambulatory surgery center, or ASC, joint venture between an unnamed health system, a management company and certain surgeons. The rationale set forth in Advisory Opinion No. 21-02 — the OIG's first on this topic in over a decade — dovetails with the safeguards highlighted in prior OIG guidance. However, the opinion is notable insofar as it reinforces the latitude that hospitals, health systems and other providers have to structure compliant ASC arrangements that do not fit precisely within the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS