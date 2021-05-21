2nd Circ. Revives Ex-NYPD Officer's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday gave a former New York City police officer a second chance at his national origin, ancestry and religious bias claims, saying the police department's decision to investigate the officer and his family for terrorism could suggest discrimination. A three-judge panel vacated a March 2020 summary judgment ruling in favor of the city and former NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly, sending Mohamed Abdelal's discrimination case back to the lower court for a jury to sort out. "While defendants presented substantial evidence that they discharged Abdelal for legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons — namely, his guilty plea to and conviction of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS