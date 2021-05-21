Florida Adopts Housing Tax Breaks, Sales Tax Changes

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Florida will expand affordable-housing tax exemptions, allow businesses to sometimes pay sales tax on behalf of customers and enact proposed changes to the state constitution that will go to voters next year under a bill signed into law Friday. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed H.B. 7061, which was sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami. DeSantis, in a statement, said the measure will provide about $168 million in savings for people and businesses and emphasized various tax holidays the bill also creates. The law makes several changes to Florida's tax code. It allows businesses in certain circumstances to pay sales and...

